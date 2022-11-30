NewsMusic News

Tim Burgess is working on a book about closing songs on albums

The Charlatans frontman has confirmed that his original idea for the book concept is set to become a reality

By Max Pilley
Tim Burgess
Tim Burgess CREDIT: Cat Stevens

Tim Burgess has revealed that he is working on a book that will focus on the final songs on albums.

Quoting a tweet from two years ago in which he first raised the idea, the Charlatans frontman confirmed on Sunday (November 27) that it is now “a real life thing” and he is “working on this today”.

His original tweet suggested that the book could be named ‘Closer’, adding, “I’d deffo read it, maybe I should write it”.

Earlier this month, Burgess released the second volume of The Listening Party, a series of books that are a spin-off from his popular #TimsTwitterListeningParty run where artists provide track-by-track online commentary on new and classic albums on Twitter.

Previously, he has released an autobiography named Telling Stories, a travel book called Tim Book Two, as well as One Two Another, a collection of Burgess’ lyrics.

Burgess also released his sixth solo album ‘Typical Music’ this September, a 22-track opus that NME described as “something akin to Spotify becoming self-aware and blaring out a high-density beam of cult indie pop from its mouth for 90-odd minutes.”

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans performs supporting Liam Gallagher at Etihad Stadium on June 01, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)
The Charlatans and Ride are co-headlining a 15-date North American tour in early 2023, with Burgess’ band set to play the entirety of their 1992 album ‘Between 10th and 11th’ each night, alongside other hits.

Full dates are below with tickets available here.

JANUARY
30 – New York, Webster Hall
31 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

FEBRUARY
2 – Boston, BIG Night Live
3 – Montreal, Corona Theatre
4 – Toronto, History
5 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre
7 – Chicago, The Vic Theatre
8 – Madison, Majestic Theatre
9 – Minneapolis, First Avenue
11 – Denver, Ogden Theatre
13 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
14 – Seattle, The Showbox
15 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom
17 – San Francisco, The Fillmore
18 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

Burgess also revealed to NME earlier this year that his band have been back in the studio, saying that they have “a couple of [new] songs that sound great”.

