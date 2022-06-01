Tim Burgess launches replica ‘How High’ jacket to mark single’s 25th anniversary

Tim Burgess has launched a jacket inspired by the one he wore in the video for The Charlatans’ single ‘How High’ to mark the song’s 25th anniversary.

The track was released in 1997 and appeared on the band’s fifth album ‘Tellin’ Stories’. In the music video, the frontman donned a yellow and black jacket.

“The question I get asked the most about The Charlatans isn’t ‘How does it feel to headline a festival?’ or ‘What was it like writing a banger like ‘The Only One I Know’?’,” Burgess told NME. “Nope. It’s ‘Where’s the jacket from in the ‘How High’ video?’

Advertisement

“And the answer? It was on a rail of clothes that the stylist brought. I handed it back never even knowing what make it was. Once we’d finished filming the video we were asked if we wanted any of the clothes that had been given to us, I said I’d like the jacket but they said it hadn’t been launched yet but they would definitely send me one. It never arrived, so 25 years later I thought we’d make our own.”

Inspired by the jacket’s popularity, Burgess has teamed up with the clothing brand Hikerdelic to make a replica version in honour of the 25th birthday of ‘How High’, which lands on June 9. The jacket will cost £125 (including postage in the UK) and will be on sale from 11am BST on June 9 until 11pm June 12 via the Hikerdelic website.

Each jacket will come with a special postcard, designed by @The_Ren1981 – see an example below. It will also come with a waterproof carry bag that bears the same logo as the outerwear, which incorporates the single’s title, the clothing brand, its age and Manchester (“MCR”).

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Hikerdelic added: “The era when Tim started doing his thing is a big influence on our brand so when he got in touch with the idea of collaborating it was a no-brainer. We’re from a similar part of the world and the music community has always been receptive to what we do.

“The fact the jacket is inspired by the video of ‘How High’ makes it all even more fitting. We’ve been asked to work with other musicians but they need to be 100 percent right. This is the first time that has been the case. I’m really looking forward to seeing legions of people knocking about in our take on a classic piece of outerwear.”

Meanwhile, The Charlatans will support Gallagher at his gig in Cardiff in September. The show will mark the end of the former Oasis frontman’s summer tour and will take place at the open-air venue Alexandra Head on September 15.

Last month, Burgess reported that Nottingham’s Rock City venue had waived their traditional cut of merch sales during The Charlatans’ recent show at the venue. The singer has been a frequent voice of opposition against venues that take a percentage of merchandise sales from artists, saying last year that “the whole system needs addressing”.