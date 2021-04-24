Tim Burgess says The Charlatans will go on tour this November and December

Tim Burgess has revealed that The Charlatans will go on tour later this year.

The band’s frontman said on Twitter that he told BBC Radio 4 the news during an interview on the station earlier today (April 24). The official announcement comes on Monday (April 26).

The Charlatans’ last tour was with James in 2018, which saw them play venues in the UK, Ireland, Mexico and the US. Since then they’ve performed at Glastonbury 2019 and other festivals that same year including Scotland’s Party at the Palace.

I was on @BBCRadio4 before and said we’d be announcing on Monday that @thecharlatans would be going on tour in November & December – so if you didn’t have the radio on, this is me telling you now! Meet you here Monday morning. Exciting, eh? 🤘🤘🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ml0a17Ap43 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 24, 2021

It’s not known at this stage if the tour will be UK-only or will include European and/or other locations worldwide. Currently, coronavirus restrictions in England are set to lift on June 21, which marks the planned return of indoor and outdoor live music provided certain criteria is met.

Burgess’ comments come as the musician, who’s fronted the band since the late ’80s and has a solo career under his own name, joined others in reacting to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s announcement that he’s interested in buying Arsenal FC.

Ek, who is reported to be worth in the region of $4.7billion, said he would consider buying the club if it ended up on the market. His revelation follows widespread criticism of plans for a European Super League, which Arsenal had initially signed up to.

Burgess likened the fiasco to the ongoing streaming debate about fair pair for musicians: “Could we ask that you get things sorted out with musicians before jumping in with footballers??” the singer tweeted today.

Last month, Burgess said that The Charlatans would return to the studio once coronavirus restrictions have eased. The band’s last album was 2017’s ‘Different Days’.