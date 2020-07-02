Tim Burgess is set to hold a special Twitter listening party later this month for director Tim Pope.

The Charlatans frontman confirmed the event earlier today (July 2) set to take place on Monday, July 13 at 8pm BST.

He said the “special listening/watching party would feature some of his favourite videos and concert footage that he’s filmed including Fatboy Slim, The The, The Cure, Iggy Pop and David Bowie.”

He also uploaded a short clip of Pope’s work over the years.

Pope recently directed a film about The Cure’s 2018 Hyde Park concert – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London.

Filmed at The Cure’s “epic” and career-spanning set that year and shot in 4K, the film was screened in cinemas across the world last July.

Monday July 13th

8pm (U.K. time) Join @timpopedirector for an extra special listening / watching party featuring some of his favourite videos and concert footage that he’s filmed, including @FatboySlim @thethe @thecure @IggyPop @DavidBowieReal & more pic.twitter.com/1eDCSJKDgJ — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 2, 2020

Burgess, has been entertaining music fans during lockdown with his series of Twitter Listening Parties, and was recently named as the ambassador of Love Record Stores Day.

“The idea of what we would do without physical record shops has been a question we’ve asked in the past, but now it’s looking more possible than ever and we need to do whatever we can to help,” he said at the time.

“Record shops are like drop in therapy centres for me – there’s a calmness, a familiarity and a sense of belonging that I don’t feel in many other places. A chance to talk with like-minded people – and maybe be reminded that you didn’t know as much about music as you thought you did. Like an animal threatened with extinction, we need to organise ourselves to try and stop it happening.

“Record shops have been good to me since I first ever spent time on my own – they’ve been good to us, let’s do what we can to help.”