Australian trio DMA’S will join Tim Burgess for a listening party of their 2016 debut album ‘Hills End’.

The “virtual guided tour” of the record, as Burgess described it, will take place at 10pm BST tonight, May 8 (7am AEST on May 9 for Australians).

Friday May 8th

10pm UK time/ 7am Saturday May 9th in Sydney@dmasmusic will be our hosts for a virtual guided tour around their ace debut album, Hills End Join us#timstwitterlisteningparty pic.twitter.com/GtfNoY7pGx — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 8, 2020

This is the latest instalment of #TimsTwitterListeningParty, which yesterday paid tribute to the late Florian Schneider with a Kraftwerk edition.

Other artists who will or have participated include Peter Hook (to talk Joy Division’s ‘Unknown Pleasures’), Mike Skinner (to discuss The Streets’ ‘Original Pirate Material’) and Foals (to run through ‘Holy Fire’).

“It’s an inclusive thing and it’s fun, which is something we need to have,” Burgess previously told NME of his listening parties.

“It’s at 10pm for a reason, as a distraction from the Ten O’Clock News – anyone can watch the news at any other time of the day, so it’s not a protest. It’s less than 45 minutes, everyone seems to be able to say what they wanna say, it’s a great way for fans to find out what goes on behind the making of an album.”

DMA’S released ‘Hills End’ in February 2016. The record features some of DMA’S’ best-known songs, including ‘Step Up The Morphine’, ‘Lay Down’ and ‘Delete’.

DMA’S are readying their third album, ‘The Glow’, for release. The record’s release was postponed from April 24 to July 10. Just earlier this week, they released a stripped-back version of the album’s title track.

The band also recently confirmed new dates for their postponed UK tour.