Tim Burgess to host Frightened Rabbit listening party on anniversary of Scott Hutchison’s death

Tim Burgess has announced a special edition of his Twitter listening parties series with Frightened Rabbit.

Burgess has been tweeting his way through classic albums alongside the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Libertines, Pulp, Shame with the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

On May 10, which marks two years since the passing of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, Burgess will host a “just the songs” edition of the listening party, where fans can listen along to the classic 2008 album.

Advertisement

“In memory of Scott, we’ll be listening to The Midnight Organ Fight by Frightened Rabbit,” he announced. “No tweets from me, no insights. Just the songs. Join us.”

Sunday May 10th

6pm (Scottish Summer Time) In memory of Scott, we’ll be listening to The Midnight Organ Fight by Frightened Rabbit No tweets from me, no insights. Just the songs. Join us. Please give to @tinychanges if you can.@FRabbits #TimsTwitterListeningParty pic.twitter.com/eVPebQYzC5 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 23, 2020

As well as announcing the listening party, Burgess urged fans to donate to Tiny Changes, the mental health charity set up in Hutchison’s name.

Tiny Changes is named after a lyric in Frightened Rabbit song ‘Head Rolls Off’, and Burgess has also re-shared footage of when he joined Scott’s brother, Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant, and the band’s Billy Kennedy to cover the song at 2018’s Belladrum Festival, which Frightened Rabbit were due to perform at.

In 2018 @thecharlatans played at @BelladrumFest – @FRabbits were meant to play too. We learnt one of their songs and Grant and Billy joined us to perform it. It was a beautiful moment pic.twitter.com/WAPcD9340V — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 23, 2020

Behind every beautiful moment, is a rehearsal in a cowshed @FRabbits pic.twitter.com/YGAVmIZxON — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 23, 2020

Advertisement

Last year, NME spoke to Scott Hutchison’s closest friends and collaborators about the legacy he has left behind.

“The lyrics that Scott wrote [are] about things that happen to every single person on the planet,” his brother Grant said. “It’s a tangible thing that people can grasp onto. There’s not much in there that’s an abstract concept.”

Other upcoming Twitter listening parties with Tim Burgess come from Foals, talking through 2013’s ‘Holy Fire’, and IDLES, who will run through both their full-length albums next month.

Here are all the best things we’ve learned from #timstwitterlisteningparty so far.