Tim ‘Chucks’ Cole, one half of The Correspondents, has died aged 35

Tim Cole, who performed as DJ Chucks in British electronic duo The Correspondents, died over the weekend, aged 35.

According to a Facebook post overnight from bandmate Ian Bruce (aka Mr Bruce), Cole passed away last Sunday (October 18). No cause of death was revealed.

“He was a brilliant, complicated man who never fully appreciated the extent of his own talent. He’s the reason I bounced around like a lunatic for 13 years,” Bruce said on Facebook.

“And in a funny kind of way he’s the reason the band lasted so long as he always chose integrity over hype, he was a facts not fads kinda guy.

“I will miss his wit and cynicism. Him trying to explain neuroscience to me. I guess I will even miss having to sit through hours of cricket commentary on long car journeys to festivals.”

Cole and Bruce formed The Correspondents in 2007. Over the course of 13 years, the duo released two albums and a handful of EPs, and were on the lineups of Glastonbury, Bestival and WOMAD. Their last release was their 2019 EP, ‘Who Knew’.

“Life on the road with endless gigs, airports, hotels and soundchecks took its toll,” Bruce said, “But the sense of achievement and satisfaction after each show was something palpable that we would always share and enjoy.”