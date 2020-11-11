Watch Tim Heidecker lampoon Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre Four Seasons press conference in new song

Comedian Tim Heidecker has written a new song that mocks the widely derided press conference Rudy Giuliani gave last weekend in the car park of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia.

Giuliani, who is Trump’s personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City, held a press conference in support of Trump outside the groundskeeping company’s premises — which is located near a crematorium and an adult video store called ‘Fantasy Island’ — after the US President previously signalled that the event would be taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia.

It was during this press conference that news of Joe Biden’s projected electoral college victory in the US election was announced, with reporters breaking the news to the disbelieving Giuliani.

Full "Rudy At The 4 Seasons" Song pic.twitter.com/z6e3LL6Egg — Lord Goo Goo (@timheidecker) November 10, 2020

Heidecker is among the many people who have mocked Giuliani’s bizarre press conference, with the comedian penning a song called ‘Rudy At The 4 Seasons’ to paint a lasting picture of the scene in musical form.

“Standing out in front of a pile of manure / Spitting out lies that belong in the sewer,” Heidecker sings about Giuliani, before later poking fun at the Trump campaign’s choice of venue for the press conference: “Maybe next time you and your friends can find / Some place that isn’t next to a dildo store.”

Back in September, Heidecker shared ‘Oh How We Drift Away’, a single featuring Weyes Blood, as a preview of his latest album ‘Fear Of Death’.