Tim Heidecker shares new single ‘Oh How We Drift Away’ featuring Weyes Blood

Tim Heidecker has shared a new single, ‘Oh How We Drift Away’, featuring Weyes Blood.

The song is the fourth single and album closer from Heidecker’s forthcoming new album, ‘Fear Of Death’. It follows previous singles ‘Nothing’, ‘Property’, and the title track.

Listen to it below:

In addition to Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, ‘Fear Of Death’ features appearances from The Lemon Twigs‘ Brian and Michael D’Addario, Warpaint‘s Stella Mozgawa and Foxygen‘s Jonathan Rado.

‘Fear Of Death’ marks Heidecker’s fifth solo record. It follows his satirical 2019 record ‘What the Broken-Hearted Do…’, which was written in response to internet rumours that his wife was leaving him.

According to a press release, ‘Fear Of Death’ is a departure from comedy and “centres around Serious Topics”.

“It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realise,” he said.

“I am now a middle-aged man, and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!'”

Heidecker continued and praised Mering, describing her as “a generational singer/songwriter” and “a major talent.”

“I think she could harmonize with a doorstop and make it sound dreamy,” he said.

Heidecker and Mering first recorded performance took place in 2019. The pair were warming up for a comedy benefit with a rendition of The Beatles‘ ‘Let It Be’.

In May, Mering cancelled her 2020 tour plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, and proceeded to start work on her next album.

She foresaw the album to arrive in 2021, when “hopefully we can see each other face to face once again.”