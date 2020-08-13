Tim Minchin announces debut album ‘Apart Together’

Musical comedian Tim Minchin has announced that he’ll release his debut album ‘Apart Together’ later this year.

The Australian comic recorded the album over the last two years, and explained that the title track was inspired by a story he heard on US radio about an elderly couple in their mobile home who died of hypothermia in each other’s arms.

Minchin said: “From the outset, if you enter marriage wholly accepting that it’s a commitment to watching each other decay, there’s something far more beautiful in that than the greeting-card depiction of love that it’s overturning.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the track in full above ahead of the album’s arrival this November.

It comes after Minchin opened last month’s virtual TV BAFTAs (July 31) with a new original comedy song specially written for the ceremony.

Minchin recorded the performance remotely from Sydney with three back-up singers. It sees him decrying the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the arts, and joking about how his TV show Upright was not nominated for an award.

Last year, Minchin made his return to the UK with his first tour in eight years. He played sold-out shows across the nation in October and November, including at the O2 Apollo in Manchester and Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.