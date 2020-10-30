Tim Minchin announces special ‘Apart Together’ album launch stream

Tim Minchin has announced a one-off album launch stream for his forthcoming studio debut, ‘Apart Together’.

The ticketed concert will be streamed from Sydney’s Trackdown Studios on the eve of the record’s release (November 19), and is set to feature a full orchestral band, guest musicians and banter from Minchin in between.

All 11 tracks from ‘Apart Together’ will be played. Minchin wrote a note on the decision to present the record in this way in a press release.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how to make live entertainment in this no-live-entertainment world, and – as always – how to make a virtue of the restrictions placed on us as artists. And I’ve concluded that we have a fantastic opportunity to make a new style of “live” concerts,” he said.

“I want to bring the audience into the room with us. I want the viewer to feel like they have been invited into the studio to watch the final dress rehearsal for a concert, and have been given permission to stand in amongst the band, to sit down next to me (ewww), to be completely inside the experience.

“This album we’ve made really lends itself to this sort of performance: the songs tell stories that ask the listener to stay engaged with every lyric; they are generally very personal; they vary in style from proper all-out rock-pop tracks to seriously intimate ballads.”

Tickets go on sale next week from 12pm AEDT November 2. After the concert has streamed, it will only be available for a further 48 hours.

Minchin will release the music video for his latest single ‘Absence of You’ later today (October 30). The song is out now – listen to it below.

The single follows ‘Leaving LA’, ‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’, ‘Airport Piano’ and the title track.

In an interview with NME around the release of the latter single, Minchin spoke about how ‘Apart Together’ won’t shock his fans, despite largely dropping the jokes he’s known for.

“I am not particularly resentful or worried about the idea that a large section of my audience will go, “Oh, I prefer the jokes”. That’s fine,” he said.

“If I was too bothered by not doing the thing I was known for I wouldn’t have got to make Upright and written Matilda for that matter. So every time I do something a bit different, it’s like – let’s see how this goes.”