Tim Minchin set to release his debut studio album this year

Lead single 'Leaving LA' arrives next week

Jackson Langford
Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Tim Minchin has revealed that he will finally be releasing his debut studio album in 2020, through BMG.

Additionally, he’ll be releasing the album’s lead single ‘Leaving LA’ on Friday, March 13.

The album is a long time coming for Minchin and his fans, after spending over two decades honing his craft in music, composing, directing, writing, acting and comedy.

While he has been releasing comedy albums steadily since 2005’s ‘Darkside’, he has surprisingly never made a studio album, which he explained in a press statement.

“I’ve been writing songs for 35 years, and have never released a studio album,” he said.

“Too many distractions. Signing with BMG has given me focus, and the confidence to aim for a record that isn’t defined by anyone else’s expectations. I’m loving the freedom, loving the process, and loving the team at BMG. They’re cool and nice.”

Last year, Minchin made to return to the UK with his first tour in eight years. The Aussie comedian played sold-out shows across the nation in October and November, including at the O2 Apollo in Manchester and Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Minchin also co-wrote starred in the Aussie drama, Upright, which aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK. The eight-episode series was created by Chris Taylor, best known for his work on The Chaser’s War on Everything.

