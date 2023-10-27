Tim Westwood interviewed a fourth time by police amid sexual assault allegations

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been interviewed by the Metropolitan Police for the fourth time, according to new reports.

First reported by BBC news, the interview with the disc jockey comes following allegations of sexual assault that arose last year, and relate to several allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

Westwood has consistently denied all accusations made against him.

According to the new report, the Met Police stated that the new investigation is related to instances of sexual assault which all took place between 1982 and 2016.

Officers also confirmed to the outlet that they interviewed a 66-year-old man under caution yesterday (October 25), and also interviewed a man under caution in March, April and July this year. At time of writing, there have been no arrests made.

The report of the new interviews by police comes in light of investigations launched by BBC News and The Guardian, which uncovered that 18 women were accusing Westwood of sexual misconduct and abuse. He denied those allegations.

In the claims – which arose last April – several women accused the former Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, with incidents taking place between 1992 and 2017.

He was also accused of abusing his position in the music industry, and some of the women stated that they met the DJ when they were under 18. One claimed that she was 14 years old when Westwood first had sex with her.

He stepped down from his Capital Xtra radio show that same month. However, in the time since Westwood has continued to play gigs across the country.

BBC News reached out to Westwood for comment, but he has yet to issue a response.

Last week the DJ once again denied all accusations raised against him in a video shared to social media.

When asked if any of the claims made against him had any truth to them, he responded: “It’s all false allegations. It’s all false allegations. I’ve never done that, period, they’re all false allegations. I will prove that as soon as I get my opportunity and trust me, I am ready.”

BBC also reported that an external report is set to be published later this year – looking at what the corporation did and didn’t know about Mr Westwood’s conduct during his nearly 20-year employment with the broadcaster.

Back in April, A 24-hour phone line was opened to help people provide evidence regarding Tim Westwood‘s alleged sexual misconduct, and was later reported as having received a “significant amount of important new information”.