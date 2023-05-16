Tim Westwood sexual misconduct hotline receives “important information”

A phone line that was opened to help people provide evidence regarding Tim Westwood‘s alleged sexual misconduct has received a “significant amount of important new information”.
The 24-hour hotline opened on April 20 and will remain active until this Friday (May 19). Those who call in can express their experience or concerns confidentially and anonymously to independent safeguarding experts Barrister Gemma White and Jahnine Davis.
Both White and Davis are leading an independent review into Westwood, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct raised against the DJ.
These accusations first came to light in April last year, when Westwood was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in a joint investigation by The Guardian and BBC News. Westwood has consistently denied all allegations raised against him.
According to a new BBC News report, the review of what the corporation knew about the allegations has received a “significant amount of important new information” via the phone line.
White, who is leading the review, said the service was launched in a bid to “expand the ways people can come forward” and report information.
She was appointed by the BBC Board in August 2022. An internal review had previously found that the corporation should have paid more attention to the numerous sexual assault allegations that had been made against the former Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ.
The inquiry has already seen more than 50,000 BBC documents, and is expected to publish its findings in the summer.
“We know that taking the decision to call was not easy for many of you and that speaking to us has taken courage,” White said in a statement, thanking those who had used the phone line.
“Your evidence will assist me in my task of independently establishing whether the BBC knew of concerns and responded appropriately to them.”
She continued: “If you have been thinking of contributing but have not been sure about whether to do so, please do get in touch now.”
In a previous statement, Davis said: “We know that it’s not easy to come forward. We want to make certain those who want to do so can speak directly to someone who has experience and expertise of these sensitive matters.”
Those wanting to contact the phone line can do so, 24 hours a day, until May 19 on 08000 121 838.
Alternatively, those wanting to come forward can also email their evidence confidentially and anonymously to the address here.
Last month, it was reported that Westwood had been interviewed under caution by police in relation to five sexual offence allegations that are said to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.
The DJ stepped down from his Capital Xtra radio show shortly after the initial allegations were published in April 2022. Last summer, the BBC revealed that it had received six allegations of misconduct against Westwood, one of which was handed over to police.
In a further investigation, the BBC News documentary Hip Hop’s Open Secret: Tim Westwood, the DJ was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s.
A statement from a representative for Westwood last year read: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.”