Tim Westwood sexual misconduct hotline receives “important information”

A phone line that was opened to help people provide evidence regarding Tim Westwood‘s alleged sexual misconduct has received a “significant amount of important new information”.

The 24-hour hotline opened on April 20 and will remain active until this Friday (May 19). Those who call in can express their experience or concerns confidentially and anonymously to independent safeguarding experts Barrister Gemma White and Jahnine Davis.

Both White and Davis are leading an independent review into Westwood, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct raised against the DJ.

These accusations first came to light in April last year, when Westwood was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in a joint investigation by The Guardian and BBC News. Westwood has consistently denied all allegations raised against him.

According to a new BBC News report, the review of what the corporation knew about the allegations has received a “significant amount of important new information” via the phone line.

White, who is leading the review, said the service was launched in a bid to “expand the ways people can come forward” and report information.

She was appointed by the BBC Board in August 2022. An internal review had previously found that the corporation should have paid more attention to the numerous sexual assault allegations that had been made against the former Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ.

The inquiry has already seen more than 50,000 BBC documents, and is expected to publish its findings in the summer.

“We know that taking the decision to call was not easy for many of you and that speaking to us has taken courage,” White said in a statement, thanking those who had used the phone line.