Timbaland previews new song with an AI-generated Notorious B.I.G. verse

Timbaland has teased a new and unreleased song on his social media, featuring an AI-generated verse from the late Notorious B.I.G.

The Brooklyn hip-hop icon killed in March 1997 in a drive-by shooting, with his murder still remaining unsolved. Now, his voice has been recreated as part of the ongoing AI music trend.

Last week, Timbaland posted a video to his Instagram that, at first, denounced AI-generated music: “We know that it’s a lot of talk about AI and we know how the feelings of violating certain things.”

However, then revealed that we was working on a “solution” that was going to “be beneficial to everybody.”

“I always wanted to work with Big,” he continued, “and I never got a chance to — until today. It came out right!” He then played the AI-generated Biggie verse, which included shout-outs to more contemporary rappers Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hustle, and Young Thug, as well as using modern slang like, “She’s not giving.”

One fan shared took to the comments section to share their issues with the verse, writing: “[Hip-hop] should be organic, from the heart and soul…I want nothing ‘artificial’ when it comes to hip-hop.”

Lately, AI-generated music has run rampant with endless tracks popping up on social media platforms. In March, an AI-generated Kanye West song and an AI-generated cover of Drake rapping Ice Spice‘s ‘Munch’ went viral. Last month, Universal Music started stripping AI covers from streaming platforms after an AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd collaborative track went viral.

There has been an AI-generated “lost” Oasis album, which Liam Gallagher called “mega” and “better than all the other snizzle out there”, and – earlier this month – another AI cover of Kurt Cobain performing Hole’s 1998 track, ‘Celebrity Skin’ has surfaced.

Commenting on the phenomenon, David Guetta said that the “future of music is AI” after showcasing a new song with an AI-generated Eminem verse. In contrast, Nick Cave argued that ”ChatGPT should just fuck off and leave songwriting alone” after a fan share lyrics generated in his style using the AI computer program.

In other news, Notorious B.I.G’s estate recently released ‘G.O.A.T’ – which featured Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo, in honour of the beloved hip-hop star’s 50th birthday.

Timbaland also recently shared how the beat for Aaliyah‘s ‘Are You That Somebody’ was inspired by the original ‘Oompa Loompas’ song, as well as confirming that Justin Timberlake has “finished up” his new album.