Timbaland announces release date for new single with Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake

Timbaland‘s long-awaited reunion with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado is coming soon.

This past weekend (August 26), the producer and singer took to social media to confirm the release date of his previously teased upcoming single with Timberlake and Furtado. According to his posts on Instagram, the track is being titled ‘Keep Going Up’ and will be released this Friday (September 1).

In the clip above, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake play the track’s final cut for Nelly Furtado. Timberlake also describes Furtado’s vocals on the track as a mix of ‘Promiscuous’ and ‘Say It Right’ in one track. The clip also includes a snippet of the track’s chorus.

‘Keep Going Up’ will mark the first time the trio have released a song together since 2007’s smash hit ‘Give It To Me’. Prior to that, Timbaland had worked with Furtado and Justin Timberlake extensively on separate occasions.

Earlier this year, Timbaland confirmed that his longtime collaborator Timberlake has finished his next album.

Earlier this month, Timbaland paid tribute to his longtime collaborator and rapper Magoo, who died at 50. Magoo was best known for being one half of the Timbaland & Magoo duo, which formed in 1989. The pair met as teenagers and released their debut album ‘Welcome To Our World’ in 1997, spawning the hit ‘Up Jumps Da Boogie’.

Timbaland & Magoo would also become part of a collective, known as Da Bassment Cru, which featured Missy Elliott, Ginuwine and Playa. Magoo is also credited with introducing Missy Elliott to Timbaland, who would go on to form a genre-changing collaboration.