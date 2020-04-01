Timbaland and Swizz Beatz recruit biggest names in music for online battle series

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been busy this past week hosting a series of online music battles with some of rap and R&B’s biggest names as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Kicking off last Wednesday (March 25) after the pair issued challenges to one another via a series of Instagram posts, the super producers then decided that it would be better to take their battle to Instagram Live.

“It’s official, Timbaland said in a video post. “We doing this for the culture. Me and Swizzy gonna go at it.”

As each producer took turns to play records they created, which included tracks by Jay-Z, Aaliyah, DMX and Missy Elliott, fans, friends and fellow artists logged on to share their thoughts on who they felt won each round.

Watch a pair of recap videos from the first battle between Timbo and and Swizzy below:

After the battle was over, TIDAL shared a playlist compiled of the records played during the battle, which you can listen to here.

Next up, producers Hit-Boy and Boi-1da, who collectively have produced for the likes of Cardi B, Rihanna Jay-Z and Pusha T, squared off against each other on Friday night (March 27).

Aside from playing their commercial hits, the pair treated fans to a plethora of unreleased gems from Drake and Roddy Ricch, Nas, Benny the Butcher, and even a cut from Big Sean and the late Nipsey Hussle – watch a recap of the battle here.

TIDAL shared another playlist, seemingly announcing that they would be doing so after each battle – you can listen to the Hit-Boy vs Boi-1da one here.

Turning the focus from producer to songwriter, The-Dream and Sean Garrett were the next to clash.

“Me & @therealswizz decided to represent the Songwriters,” Timbaland said in a post advertising the battle on Instagram. “Dream vs Sean Garrett Hit for hit tonight live 8pm est this one is going to be crazy!!!!”

After a few false starts, Garrett kicked things off with Donell Jones‘ ‘Better Start Talking’ featuring Jermaine Dupri and The-Dream countered with an unreleased H.E.R. song.

As the night progressed the pair played a range of songs by Drake, Destiny’s Child, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay Electronica, Ciara, Justin Bieber, Mario, The Pussycat Dolls, and more.

One of the biggest talking points came when The-Dream played an unheard reference track for Jay-Z’s 2013 single ‘Holy Grail’, which you can listen to as part of the battle’s official TIDAL playlist here.

Watch a recap of the battle below:

The most recent battle in the series took place on Monday night (March 30) featuring songwriters Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin.

Famous names in attendance included Usher, T.I., Keri Hilson, JoJo, Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri and Charlamagne Tha God, who watched as the pair of R&B songwriting talents went head to head in a cordial battle, playing everything from Chris Brown’s ‘Yo (Excuse Me Miss)’ and Mario’s ‘Let Me Love You’ to Mariah Carey‘s ‘We Belong Together’ and Tyrese‘s ‘Sweet Lady’ – listen to the TIDAL playlist here.

See a recap of the battle below:

Now becoming Instagram Live’s new go-to form of entertainment amid the global lockdown, the battles put fans and artists together in one (virtual) room as they discuss some of their favourite music and talents behind them.

Tonight will see Scott Storch, the man behind hits like Dr. Dre‘s ‘Still D.R.E.’, Terror Squad’s ‘Lean Back’ and The Roots‘ ‘You Got Me’, face off against longtime Cash Money Records producer Mannie Fresh, who has produced a gang of tracks for Lil’ Wayne, Juvenile and 2 Chainz.

Originally billed as Scott Storch versus T-Pain, the ‘I’m Sprung’ hitmaker pulled out earlier tonight stating that the new matchup made more sense.

Posting to Instagram, T-Pain wrote: “Monster Producer up against a beast producer. Makes a lot more sense lol. The ppl spoke up so @timbaland and @therealswizzz are looking for somebody that makes more sense to go up against me. Ngl when they hit me with the @scottstorchofficial call I was ‘n***a that’s weird but let’s go’ but yea. Producer at producer makes more sense for sure.”

To watch the battle, log on to the Instagram accounts of either Scott Storch (@scottstorchofficial) or Mannie Fresh (@manniefresh) tonight at 9pm EST (2am GMT).

