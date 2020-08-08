Timbaland teases ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ sequel with Justin Timberlake

A sequel to Justin Timberlake‘s 2006 album ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ could be on the way if Timbaland‘s recent social media activity is anything to go by.

The acclaimed album, which was released on September 8, 2006, featured the hit singles ‘SexyBack’, ‘My Love’, and ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around’ and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Timbaland wrote and produced the majority of the album alongside Timberlake. He also appeared on the tracks ‘Chop Me Up’ and ‘SexyBack’. Now, he’s teasing a sequel to the album.

Posting a photograph of himself and Timberlake performing together on Instagram, he wrote: “FUTURE SEXY LOVESOUNDS pt [two],” followed by a pair of zipped lip emojis.

While there was no further information shared, in the comments section of Tim’s post, Swizz Beatz wrote: “We need Justin vs Usher Tim,” suggesting a matchup for the pair’s online battle series, VERZUZ.

VERZUZ is the popular go-to form of entertainment that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, the matchups so far have included T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Alicia Keys vs John Legend, and DMX vs Snoop Dogg.

Earlier this week, Rick Ross shared his unreleased verse from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ during his VERZUZ battle with 2 Chainz.

The song, which appeared on West’s 2016 album ‘The Life Of Pablo’ and caused a lot of controversy due to its Taylor Swift reference, was originally released with verses from West, a hook by Rihanna, and background vocals from Swizz Beatz.