Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he texted his friends from the bathroom during an “epic” dinner party with Kanye West earlier this year.

The actor, who stars in the recently released The King, was in conversation on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night (December 9) when he spoke of attending a meal in celebration of Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday.

Chalamet explained that he found being in the company of Cudi “surreal” as he is his “favourite artist ever”. “I wouldn’t be acting without him, I wouldn’t be pursuing this crazy career [without him],” he said.

“I just texted [Cudi] on the morning of his birthday and he said to come to dinner. I did not know that’s what I was walking into.”

Chalamet went on to describe his shock over West and Kim Kardashian turning up to the meal, which Pete Davidson was also present at.

“We were hanging out and then it feels like it was an earthquake in the restaurant,” he said. “It was like epic. You feel the energy and I turned around and I was like, ‘Holy shit’.”

He added: “I went to the bathroom. Seriously I sent a text to friends like, ‘Am I worth…like does this make sense?’ And they were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table’.”

Chalamet then said that he felt more at ease and had “a good time” after returning to his table of high-profile pals.

Last month, Timothée Chalamet joined Kid Cudi on stage during a live performance in California. He delivered Common’s narration from ‘Man On The Moon’ track, ‘In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)’ at the Long Beach show.

Kanye West, meanwhile, debuted his latest opera ‘Mary’ over the weekend. During the Miami event, the rapper covered his entire body in metallic silver paint.