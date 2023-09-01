Tim’s Listening Party is coming to an end

Tim Burgess has announced that Tim’s Twitter Listening Party will be coming to an end after three years.

Created by The Charlatans frontman in March 2020, the listening parties featured invited artists who would go on to Tweet along track-by-track to provide insight on new and classic albums. This was in response to the first national lockdown and since then, there have been hundreds of instalments and two books about the popular online events.

Due to the series’ success, Burgess was able to take the Listening Parties to Absolute Radio for six weeks, which began in March of this year. Speaking of the opportunity, Absolute Radio’s Content Director, Paul Sylvester said: “Tim’s Listening Party has become a phenomenon. Giving audiences the chance to listen to the music and conversation while engaging with other fans on social media ties everything together.”

From Some Friendly to Wham! The Singles.

1,366 albums that we heard together, over 1,213 days from March 23rd 2020. The Twitter @LlSTENlNG_PARTY was a beautiful thing. Thanks to everyone who joined us x x pic.twitter.com/RrZpClawf5 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 31, 2023

He added: “It fits perfectly with Absolute Radio’s specialist and storytelling strategy, and we can’t wait to work with Tim to get the show on-air.”

The Listening Party X/Twitter account reposted the tweet and quoted it with a caption that read: “The end of an incredible era.”

Fans immediately took to X/Twitter to share some heartwarming tributes to the series. One user tweeted: “In years to come, when everyone says Twitter was a hell hole of bellicose belligerence, those who enjoyed being part of the @LlSTENlNG_PARTY will be able to testify that there were some moments of greatness too. Thanks for bringing us togetherc @Tim_Burgess.”

Another shared: “It’s easy to forget just how much of a lifeline Tim Burgess’s Twitter Listening Parties were at the height of lockdown,” with a Twitter/X thread of some of the series’ highlights. Check out more tributes to the Listening Party below.

In years to come, when everyone says Twitter was a hell hole of bellicose belligerence, those who enjoyed being part of the @LlSTENlNG_PARTY will be able to testify that there were some moments of greatness too. Thanks for bringing us together @Tim_Burgess https://t.co/fYwp3rSoch — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) September 1, 2023

It’s easy to forget just how much of a lifeline Tim Burgess’s Twitter Listening Parties were at the height of lockdown. (1/15) https://t.co/gO8I990v7V — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) September 1, 2023

It was wonderful to be part of such a positive concept, which helped so many people through a difficult time during lockdown. Thank you to all involved and for including the Humanist records. Much love 🖤 @LlSTENlNG_PARTY @Tim_Burgess https://t.co/LB4qgYsAvi — H U M A N I S T (@humanist_uk) September 1, 2023

And what an awesome adventure this was. Thanks Tim and everyone involved https://t.co/xtp4SlvsS0 — Chris Hawkins (@chris_hawkins) September 1, 2023

Ah, what a shame. The two I did were great fun and certainly helpful in getting word of the albums out there. The 'Wide, Wide River' one especially (during lockdown) had a true community feel to it that felt most valued. Thank-you very much for allowing me / us to be part of it x https://t.co/OSUNbwA9Nn — James Yorkston (@jamesyorkston) September 1, 2023

Such an important, therapeutic escape,especially over lockdown, discovered so much about music we love and new music as well. Proud to have been a tiny part of it with the listening party for our first album 🙂 .Thank you @LlSTENlNG_PARTY ! https://t.co/uimAWK74NW — Utah Saints (@UtahSaints) September 1, 2023

In other news, Burgess recently joined Johnny Marr on stage at his Halifax show to cover ‘Getting Away With It’ together.

“We’re going to play a disco song from Manchester, from the Haçienda,” Marr told the crowd.

“What’s even better,” he added, “we’re going to be joined by my friend – he’s a national treasure – Mr Tim Burgess from The Charlatans.” After the show, Burgess shared footage of the collaboration and called it “such a thrill”.