TimsTwitterListeningParty turned into old-school 8-bit video game

Tim Burgess‘ #TimTwitterListeningParty has been reimagined as an old-school 8-bit Nintendo-style video game. Check out the demo video above.

Launched back in March as the UK went into coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the regular listen-and-tweet-along online event sees bands and artists tweeting through a playback of one of their classic albums and interacting with fans – proving a source of solace and community to music-lovers across the globe. Now, the idea has been turned into a game.

Made by Japanese designer Takekiyo, the demo sees The Charlatans‘ frontman embark on a platform adventure game, collecting the album artwork of the records that have been celebrated by the parties, as well as the artists who made them. Speaking to NME, Burgess said that a fully playable online version of the game could well be “on the cards”.

“We first met Takekiyo when he came over for our North By Northwich exhibition and I love what he does with pixel art,” Burgess told NME. “Chuck in 8-bit versions of songs and it’s irresistible.

“He sent over a couple of ideas for a retro arcade Mario style game based on the albums we’ve had at the listening party and he just sent more levels including a screen for our Iron Maiden listening party tonight. We’re working on the next levels as we speak – Pixel Roisin Murphy is so cool! We might even end up with a playable game.”

As well as Burgess himself, other characters in the game include David Bowie, Arlo Parks and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker. Check them out below.

Speaking to NME about the project, Takekiyo promised that fans will get to enjoy the full game.

“Tim had overview idea of this movie, but I thought a playable demo would be better for this project,” he said. “I made few playable demo scenes and I’ve got a lot of ideas from this video. The day may come when it will be completed as a video game.”

As well as a scene to mark Iron Maiden taking part in the 666th #TimsTwitterListeningParty tonight, another level sees Burgess hopping into Rough Trade to collect classic copies of NME. Check them out below.

Iron Maiden will be talking through their classic album ‘Powerslave’ from 9pm tonight. Sunday meanwhile, will see #TimsTwitterListeningParty pay tribute to the late, great SOPHIE.