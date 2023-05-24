Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry lead tributes to Tina Turner, who has died aged 83

Tina Turner has died aged 83, her spokesperson has said – find tributes from Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, Karen O and more below.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the singer’s representative said in a statement today (May 24).

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

In a longer post shared to the singer’s social media, a statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The American music icon is best known for songs ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’, ‘The Best’ and ‘Private Dancer’.

She had suffered a number of health issues in recent years, having been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. She then underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Turner began her career performing with her husband as the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner and rose to fame with songs like ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

She suffered domestic abuse throughout her marriage before she left Ike in 1976 and embarked on her own solo venture.

The singer won eight Grammy Awards through her lengthy musical career, and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist. She was first awarded the honour with Ike in 1991.

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the iconic musician.

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger said he was “so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner”.

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH pic.twitter.com/2sqg0biujc — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 24, 2023

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry shared that she was “benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner”.

“A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.”

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her”.

Ronnie Wood described Turner as “the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family”, adding: “Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones.”

🙏💕God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner @tinaturner pic.twitter.com/BUNBAdsCKl — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 24, 2023

“It’s so hard to say goodbye would’ve preferred you sticking around forever Tina

you, my very first,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ Karen O wrote on Instagram. “you, my very first introduction to a rock Goddess, the sheer power of your irrepressible spirit seared in forever. Thank you and rest easy.”

RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of… pic.twitter.com/H8erckqpr8 — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 24, 2023

Bryan Adams wrote on Twitter: “RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina’s family. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

Questlove shared that turner was “everything”, adding: This is one of the figures I just knew would in her 3 digits. I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it’s 2023……and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest in Melody.”

Director Edgar Wright commented: “Legend legend legend x.”

Kim Wilde shared: “farewell you fabulous woman.”

farewell you fabulous woman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9oZDPymVge — Kim Wilde (@kimwilde) May 24, 2023

“My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long,” Garbage wrote on Twitter. “So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx”

Benefits wrote: “That she was one of the best performers the world has ever known is unquestionable. Tina ruled for that. She also ruled by overcoming physical and emotional abuse from a bona fide monster of a man and resurrected her career to reach heights that mortals rarely reach. A goddess.”

Sleaford Mods were among the many fans to share a performance video of the singer, writing that “the dance sequence between her and the two backing singers greatly influenced my tootsies back in the day. A chaotic, roughly choreographed display of unmatched beauty”.

RIP Tina. This video is perhaps a little obvious to mark her passing but the dance sequence between her and the two backing singers greatly influenced my tootsies back in the day. A chaotic, roughly choreographed display of unmatched beauty. https://t.co/4Ug609Bpbg — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) May 24, 2023

Simone Marie described Turner as “an inspiration, an incredible artist and forever loved”, while photographer Anton Corbijn described the singer as “a ball of positive energy and a serene buddhist at the same time”.

“Tina Turner could perform any song and make it better than it was before,” Tim Burgess shared. “A total star.”

You can find more tributes for the singer below.

Dreadful news that the wonderful Tina Turner has passed away, I love her music and on stage she was wonderful.She will be sadly missed R.I.P Tina and thanks for the great music you gave us. pic.twitter.com/BlVGATteO3 — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) May 24, 2023

👑 Tina Turner 🙌🏽 – The Queen of Rock & Roll & such a huge role model to me. Tina Turner is everything a performer should be & her powerful, unique voice always came from the heart. A true icon and probably my biggest inspiration in life and music. RIP #TinaTurner #Legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yRkukbVLUh — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) May 24, 2023

That she was one of the best performers the world has ever known is unquestionable. Tina ruled for that. She also ruled by overcoming physical and emotional abuse from a bona fide monster of a man and resurrected her career to reach heights that mortals rarely reach. A goddess. — Benefits (@Benefitstheband) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner could perform any song and make it better than it was before. A total star pic.twitter.com/p2ysJ2HPVm — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 24, 2023

One of the best to ever do it Tina ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/4WiXTVvtQv — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) May 24, 2023

I was once in a taxi in Zürich and saw a woman dressed as Tina Turner – the hair, the legs, the stomp – ruling the street. "She looks like Tina Turner!" I laughed.

It was of course Tina Turner. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 24, 2023

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023