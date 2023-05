Tina Turner has died aged 83, her spokesperson has said.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness,” the legendary singer’s representative said in a statement.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The American musician is known for songs like ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’, ‘The Best’ and ‘Break Every Rule’.

This is a breaking news story, head back to NME for further updates.