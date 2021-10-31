Tina Turner inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as H.E.R., Christina Aguilera and more pay tribute

Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night (October 30) as H.E.R. and Christina Aguilera were among the artists who paid tribute.

Turner was inducted by Angela Bassett at the ceremony while a number of artists delivered musical performances in homage to Turner at the event.

H.E.R. and Keith Urban performed ‘It’s Only Love’, country singer Mickey Guyon played ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’, while Aguilera performed ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

Advertisement

You can see footage from the night here:

Angela Bassett inducts Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/LcT9xjsavB — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021

Elsewhere, Barack Obama and Dave Chapelle helped induct Jay-Z into the Hall while Taylor Swift paid tribute to Carole King with a live performance of the iconic singer-songwriter’s track ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’

Advertisement

Paul McCartney also inducted the Foo Fighters and performed The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ with the band.

LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night with a medley of his songs, including a surprise appearance by Eminem for ‘Rock The Bells’.

Earlier in the evening, Pharrell Williams inducted Kraftwerk into the hall. In his speech, he said: “When Afrika Bambaataa reached into a crate of records and found Kraftwerk and funnelled that sound into ‘Planet Rock,’ that’s when millions of hip-hop fans around the world, including myself, heard Kraftwerk’s infectious beats and alien vocals for the very first time.”

He added that their music “was unlike anything the world had never heard. It was truly a seismic moment for music, as we know it.”

Recently, it was revealed that Turner had sole the rights to her back catalogue in a new deal with BMG that is reportedly worth more than $300million (£225m).