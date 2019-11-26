Tina Turner shares rare message with fans to mark 80th birthday: “It’s like having a second chance at life”

Big names from the world of music have shared their well-wishes

Tina Turner has shared a special video message with fans in celebration of her 80th birthday – watch below.

The US singing icon, who was born on this day (November 26) 1939, marked reaching the milestone age by posting a clip on her official Twitter account earlier this afternoon.

“Yes, I’m 80,” Turner told her followers. “How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this.

“How is this?” she continued. “Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life.”

She concluded: “I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

A video montage featuring birthday messages from the likes of Ronnie Wood, Ringo Starr, Nile Rodgers and more was also shared on Turner’s profile. You can see that post below.

Elsewhere, Missy Elliott posted a tribute to Turner online. “It’s so IMPORTANT for us to KNOW OUR HISTORY in music because of artists like Tina Turner who KICKED DOWN DOORS & left them open for artists like MYSELF & MOST of your FAVS,” the rapper tweeted.

In her memoir My Love Story, released last year, the ‘Simply The Best’ singer opened up about suffering a stroke in 2013 and revealed she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer three years later.

Over the summer, a giant sculpture of Turner‘s head was unveiled at the Dreamland vintage amusement park in Margate. The huge piece of fan art, which stood at 7m tall and 7m wide, was erected ahead of the Turner Prize being held at Margate’s Turner Contemporary gallery the following month.