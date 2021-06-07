Tinashe links up with Buddy for new single ‘Pasadena’

R&B singer Tinashe has returned her first lead single of 2021, entitled ‘Pasadena’.

The song, released last Friday (June 4), enlists rapper Buddy for a guest verse, marking the second time he and Tinashe have collaborated. The pair previously worked together on Buddy’s single ‘Glitch’ in September of 2020.

‘Pasadena’ was co-written and produced by Swedish-born, Los Angeles-based artist Oliver Malcolm.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Pasadena’ below:

‘Pasadena’ follows three collaborative single releases throughout the first half of 2021, in which Tinashe is a featured artist. A cover of Chaka Khan‘s ‘I’m Every Woman’ with TOKiMONSTA was released in March, recorded as part of the EP ‘Black History Always / Music For The Movement Vol. 2’. This was followed by ‘Love Line’ with Shift K3y in April, and ‘Lean On Me’ with Cheat Codes in May.

Since the single’s release, the singer has begun to tease her fifth studio album on social media. Purportedly titled ‘333’, it will mark her first album since 2019’s ‘Songs for You’ – which was released via her own label, Tinashe Music.

Malcolm, meanwhile, released his debut EP ‘Are You Living In The Real World?’ earlier this year. Most recently, he was enlisted to remix Glass Animals and Denzel Curry‘s 2019 single, ‘Tokyo Drifting’.