Tinashe collaborates with LA duo THEY on new track ‘Play Fight’

Los Angeles pop duo THEY have shared a new collaboration with Tinashe – listen to ‘Play Fight’ below.

The track previews THEY’s upcoming new project, ‘The Amanda Tape’.

THEY have previously collaborated with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Vic Mensa and Jessie Reyez on their 2018 debut EP ‘Fireside’, and ‘The Amanda Tape’ is due out soon.

Listen to ‘Play Fight’ below, which follows recent track ‘Count Me In’ in previewing the new release.

Tinashe released her most recent music on new album ‘Songs For You’, which came out in November of 2019.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Tinashe flips so aggressively between genres that the record becomes unfocused and sporadic. Of course there’s nothing wrong with Tinashe showing emotional duality, but in transitioning so sharply from R&B to rap to stadium pop to EDM, ‘Songs For You’ makes you feel a little dizzy.

“It sounds like Tinashe is still trying too hard to prove herself, as if she’s making songs for particular crowds, rather than focusing on making an album with a consistent theme holding it together — it’s like owning a glitzy house, but with a weak foundation.”

“I don’t understand artists who don’t like the spotlight,” the singer told NME in a past interview. “When it’s something you’ve been planning for or hoping to achieve your entire life, it’s not necessarily something where you’re like: ‘Oh no, I don’t want people to look at me.’