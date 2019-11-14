Tinashe is releasing her first album since leaving RCA next week

It features guest appearances from Ms. Banks, G-Eazy, and 6LACK

Tinashe has announced that she’ll be releasing new album ‘Songs For You’ next week.

Taking to Instagram to share the artwork and track list for the follow-up to last year’s ‘Joyride’, the album is her first since leaving RCA Records, the label to which she signed in 2012.

Led by the singles ‘Die A Little Bit’ and ‘Touch & Go’, and featuring guest appearances from Ms. Banks, G-Eazy, and 6LACK, ‘Songs For You’ is due to arrive on November 21.

See the album’s artwork and track list below:

‘Songs For You’:

‘Feelings’ ‘Life’s Too Short’ ‘Hopscotch’ ‘Stormy Weather’ ‘Save Room For Us’ ‘Story of Us’ ‘Die A Little Bit’ (Feat. Ms. Banks) ‘Perfect Crime’ ‘Cash Race’ ‘Link Up’ ‘Touch & Go’ (Feat. 6LACK) ‘Know Better’ ‘You’ ‘So Much Better’ (Feat. G-Eazy) ‘Remember When’

You can also listen to ‘Die A Little Bit’ and ‘Touch & Go’ from the album below:

