Tinder launches new ‘Festival Mode’ to celebrate the 2019 festival season

The feature will be available on the app at four major UK festivals this coming summer

Tinder is introducing a brand new “Festival Mode” to its matchmaking app for the upcoming festival season.

The in-app feature will be made available at more than 10 festivals across the world, four of which are in the UK.

Read more: What your Tinder song choice says about you

Tinder users will be able to add a special badge to their profile up to three weeks before attending one of the selected festivals, and they’ll then be able to match and chat with other attendees.

Tinder’s ‘Festival Mode’, which will be rolled out on the app today (May 2), will be available in the UK this year for those attending the All Points East, British Summer Time, Parklife and Lovebox festivals. The feature will also enable Tinder users to meet up at select events within those four festivals, which will offer VIP upgrades, complimentary merchandise and more.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The feature was part-inspired by a trend Tinder claims to regularly experience during festival season. For example, Tinder app registrations during last year’s Lovebox increased up to 36 times its usual amount, while app activity increased by 25% at British Summer Time Festival.

“It’s no secret that Tinder is a must-have app for singles attending music festivals around the world,” Jenny Campbell, CMO of Tinder, said. “We consistently see a spike in Tinder use as tens of thousands of music fans come together, so we wanted to create a new experience that makes it easier to connect with other concert-goers before even setting foot on festival grounds.

“We’ve partnered with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and events industry to make that happen, and we couldn’t be more excited to help Tinder users find their crowd during these events for the rest of 2019.”