Tindersticks announce 30th anniversary compilation ‘Past Imperfect’

Tindersticks have announced a new 30th anniversary compilation, ‘Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21’.

The Nottingham band, whose latest album ‘Distractions’ came out in 2021, will release the 20-track collection on March 25 via City Slang. It’ll comprise material from across the group’s three-decade career.

Previewing the record, Tindersticks have shared a previously unreleased song called ‘Both Sides Of The Blade’, which frontman Stuart Staples wrote for Claire Denis’ upcoming film Avec amour et acharnament.

The stirring track arrives with a black-and-white official video starring Suzanne Osborne. Directed by Staples, the clip serves as the singer’s “own visual take on the song (with a lot of help from his friends!)”.



You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21’ from here.

Speaking of the band’s 30th anniversary, Staples explained: “One of the greatest things I feel in approaching this milestone, is that all of the mistakes we’ve made are our mistakes. If there’s something wrong, there’s something wrong because we decided in the moment that this is what we should be and we physically made it that way.

“I’m kind of proud of that. We’re still here, we’re still connected, we’re still pushing and it’s been totally on our own terms. I can’t really think of many other bands that are in that situation.”

‘Past Imperfect’ also features an unreleased version of ‘Her’ as well as the songs ‘My Sister’, ‘Can We Start Again?’, ‘Willow’ and ‘Both Sides Of The Blade’. You can see the full tracklist below.

01 ‘City Sickness’

02 ‘Her (’92)’ (Unreleased Version)

03 ‘Tiny Tears’

04 ‘Travelling Light’ (Single Version)

05 ‘My Sister’

06 ‘Rented Rooms’

07 ‘Can We Start Again?’

08 ‘Dying Slowly’

09 ‘Sometimes It Hurts’

10 ‘My Oblivion’

11 ‘Harmony Around My Table’

12 ‘Show Me Everything’

13 ‘This Fire Of Autumn’

14 ‘Medicine’

15 ‘What Are You Fighting For?’

16 ‘How He Entered’

17 ‘Were We Once Lovers?’

18 ‘Willow (New)’

19 ‘Pink In The Daylight’

20 ‘Both Sides Of The Blade’