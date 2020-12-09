Tinie announces London show to mark 10th anniversary of ‘Disc-Overy’

Tinie has announced a London live show to mark the 10th anniversary of his debut album ‘Disc-Overy’.

Released on October 1, 2010, the artist’s (fka Tinie Tempah) first record featured the UK Number One lead single ‘Pass Out’ as well as ‘Frisky’ and ‘Miami 2 Ibiza’, a team-up with Swedish House Mafia.

Today (December 9), Tinie took to Twitter to confirm that he’ll be marking the decade milestone with a special performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall. He’ll take to the stage at the historic venue on April 16, 2021.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to see you all it’s gonna be crazy,” Tinie wrote above an official poster for the event. You can see that tweet below.

Catch me live celebrating 10 Years of Disc-Overy 🪐 @RoyalAlbertHall in 2021. I can’t wait to see you all it’s gonna be crazy. Tickets go on sale on Friday (11th) at 10AM: https://t.co/M6zDCNMd05 pic.twitter.com/MBpSLqoDoh — Tinie (@tinie) December 9, 2020

Tickets to the ‘Disc-Overy’ concert go on general sale here this Friday (December 11) at 10am GMT.

“My album ‘Disc-Overy’ is officially 10 years old,” Tinie tweeted in October. “It was a life-changer. Just wanna say thank you to all of you guys for the support through the years. It’s been a crazy journey.”

Back in March Tinie released his first new material in three years with ‘Top Winners’. His latest studio album, ‘Youth‘, was released in April 2017. News on a potential follow-up has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

“I made this record with Not3s because it’s about a ‘Winners’ mindset and mentality,” Tinie explained of ‘Top Winners’. “Having that outlook has kept us focused – it’s the reason I am where I am, and the reason Not3s is where he is.

“It’s all about striving to achieve more and continue to do better for yourself.”