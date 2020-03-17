Tinie Tempah shares first new track in three years, ‘Top Winners’

Tinie Tempah has released his first track in three years – listen to ‘Top Winners’ below.

The ‘Pass Out’ artist – real name Patrick Okogwu – teamed-up with rising London rapper Not3s for the new single, which premiered on Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in The World last night (March 16).

“I made this record with Not3s because it’s about a ‘Winners’ mindset and mentality,” Tinie Tempah explained of the song. “Having that outlook has kept us focused – it’s the reason I am where I am, and the reason Not3s is where he is.

“It’s all about striving to achieve more and continue to do better for yourself.”

The three-minute cut arrived with an accompanying video, in which Tempah and Not3s perform playfully to the camera in a colourful rotating room.

Details of an upcoming album have not yet been shared. Tinie Tempah’s last studio effort, ‘Youth‘, was released back in April 2017.

‘Top Winners’ arrives after Tinie Tempah celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut single ‘Pass Out’. The track went to Number 1 in the UK charts, going on to bag the British Single of the Year award at the BRITs 2011.

Last year, Tinie Tempah became embroiled in a spat between Wiley and Ed Sheeran. He praised the ‘Shape Of You’ singer for creating “authentic” material after Wiley accused him of being a “culture vulture”.