Tion Wayne: “I want to go down as one of the greats”

Tion Wayne spoke to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards about his hopes for an enduring legacy. Watch our video interview with the North London rapper above.

Held at Wembley Arena on November 30, the MOBOs saw Wayne nominated for Best Male Act.

“It’s a blessing, but I work hard so to get some recognition for everything that I do is just good to see,” he said of the nod.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old said that he was grateful for his recognition as a pioneer and trailblazer in UK rap. “I’m blessed that I have people listening to my music, even if there’s ten people listening to me, it’s still a blessing because I’m doing what I love,” he said. “I’m proud of myself. I’ve come a long way. It wasn’t easy at the start but, it’s nice to be here, nominated on the red carpet, performing.”

When asked what’s next for him, Wayne replied: “More enjoyment, more singles, more albums, more everything. This is just the beginning for me, you know”.

However, when prompted about his long-term goals, the ‘Green With Envy’ star responded with: “Personal goal? Just to go down as one of the greats. It’s a process, and I hope that at the end of it everyone sees me as a legend.”

Recently, Tion Wayne has been climbing the UK Top 40 charts. His debut album ‘Green With Envy’ was released in September 2021 and peaked at Number Five. This year, he released the La Roux-sampling ‘IFTK’ and performed at festivals such as Strawberries and Creem and Wireless.

This year’s MOBO Awards were held in the OVO Wembley Arena and marked the 25th anniversary of the integral award ceremony. Acts including Beenie Man, Eliza Rose and Tion Wayne performed on the night, while Craig David and Neil Rodgers won prestigious career achievement awards. David won the Outstanding Contribution Award, and Rodgers won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertisement

Tion Wayne will be performing with N Dubz at London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 11, 2023. Visit here for tickets and more information.