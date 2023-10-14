Tirzah cancels North American dates due to pneumonia

Tirzah has cancelled the remainder of her North American tour after contracting pneumonia.

“i am so sorry to say a persistent cough has now developed into pneumonia so I’m unable to travel right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “it’s with a heavy heart that I have to cancel my october headline shows and iii points in Miami. thanks for understanding and sorry again. i will be back soon x.”

The Essex musician was due to kick off a string of dates in North America on Thursday (October 12) in Los Angeles. See the full list of affected shows below.

Tirzah surprise-released her third studio album ‘trip9love…???’ online in September, with a physical release set to follow on November 17 via Domino. The album was produced by Tirzah’s longtime friend and collaborator Mica Levi, and was recorded at their respective homes, as well as around South East London and Kent.

The singer recently featured on the single ‘Open Up’ by Kwes, a track that also included an appearance by Sampha. Earlier this year, Tirzah also showed up on ‘fix’, a song by Speakers Corner Quartet.

‘trip9love…???’ follows on from Tirzah’s previous albums ‘Devotion’ in 2018 and ‘Colourgrade’ in 2021, both also released via Domino.

Tirzah’s cancelled shows are:

OCTOBER

12: The Echo, Los Angeles

14: The Echo, Los Angeles

15: Cobalt, Vancouver

18: Metro, Chicago

20: III Points Music Festival, Miami

22: Knockdown Center, Queens, NY