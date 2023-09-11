Tirzah shares new album ‘trip9love…???’ and announces UK, EU and US tour dates

Tirzah has released her third studio album, ‘trip9love…???’, and has announced a handful of tour dates beginning this week.

The LP is available to stream now ahead of its physical release on November 17 via Domino. The UK artist created the album alongside producer and long-time musical collaborator Mica Levi over the course of a year. Both Levi and Tirzah wrote and recorded ‘trip9love…???’ at each of their homes as well as parts of South East London and Kent.

According to a press release, the tracks on the album were built using “piano loops on top of one beat, distortion added, then romantic vocal toplines.” Its lyrics are centred around themes of love that were both real and imagined. ‘trip9love…???’ has been described as finding space in a “lazy club fantasy zone.”

‘trip9love…???’ track list is:

1. ‘F22’

2. ‘Promises’

3. ‘u all the time’

4. ‘their Love’

5. ‘No Limit’

6. ‘today’

7. ‘Stars’

8. ‘he made’

9. ‘2 D I C U V’

10. ‘6 Phrazes’

11. ‘nightmare’

Kicking off this week on September 13, Tirzah will be embarking on a UK and US tour. Her first stop will be at the Strange Brew in Bristol followed by London’s Colour Factory on September 14. She will be making stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Reeperbahn Festival and Unsound before heading to the US at the start of October. Visit here for UK tickets and here for US tickets. Check out the full tour dates below.

Tirzah 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

13 – Bristol, UK, Strange Brew

14 – London, UK, Colour Factory

16 – Manchester, UK, YES

17 – Glasgow, UK, Stereo

20 – Amsterdam, NE, OT301

21 – Berlin, DE, Trauma Bar & Kino

22 – Paris, FR, Badaboum

23 – Hamburg, DE, Repperbahn Festival

OCTOBER

12 – Los Angeles, CA, The Echo

14 – Los Angeles, CA, The Echo

15 – Vancouver, BC, Cobalt

16 – Seattle, WA, Substation

18 – Chicago, IL, Metro

20 – Miami, FL, iii Points

22 – Brooklyn, NY, Knockdown Center