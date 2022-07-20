Titus Andronicus unveil details of new album and share new song, ‘(I’m) Screwed’

Titus Andronicus have today (July 20) unveiled details of their upcoming album previewed with new single, ‘(I’m) Screwed’ – you can check it out below.

The band’s seventh album, ‘The Will To Live’, will be released on September 30 via Merge and you can pre-order it here. Their last release was sixth studio album ‘An Obelisk’, in June 2019.

New song ‘(I’m) Screwed)’ comes with a video directed by Ray Cencepcion, and sees the band taking part in a July 4th parade in Glen Rock, New Jersey – hometown of frontman Patrick Stickles.

Speaking about the new song, Stickles said: “In ‘(I’m) Screwed,’ we are introduced to the narrator of [upcoming album] ‘The Will to Live’ at the moment he realises the walls are closing in.

“Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”

Check out the new video here:



In a statement about the new album, Stickles said the album grapples with grief, including the death of his cousin and founding keyboard player in the band, Matt “Money” Miller last year. Miller was a member of the band from 2005 to 2006, however he contributed to several of their studio albums, including 2010’s ‘The Monitor’, 2015’s ‘The Most Lamentable Tragedy’ and 2018’s ‘Home Alone on Halloween EP’.

“Certain recent challenges, some unique to myself and some we have all shared, but particularly the passing of my dearest friend, have forced me to recognise not only the precious and fragile nature of life, but also the interconnectivity of all life,” Stickles said.

“Loved ones we have lost are really not lost at all, as they, and we still living, are all component pieces of a far larger continuous organism, which both precedes and succeeds our illusory individual selves, united through time by (you guessed it) the will to live.”

Titus Andronicus made their return recently with a cover of Cock Sparrer’s ‘We’re Coming Back’.

Using Cock Sparrer’s 1982 anthem to announce their return, Stickles said of their decision to cover the track: “All I can tell you right now is that Cock Sparrer gave us the most open-hearted and uplifting song in all of British punk’s second wave, perhaps even of any wave, foreign or domestic.

“I have wept to this song many times over the years, and it is a joy to share our version with the world, especially since it afforded me the opportunity to work once again with the inimitable Ray Concepcion.”

“…There’s nothing more to say… we’re coming back,” they added.