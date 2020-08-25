Tiwa Savage teams up with Sam Smith for new collaborative single, ‘Temptation’

Tiwa Savage has teamed up with Sam Smith for their new collaborative single, ‘Temptation’.

The track, which was released yesterday (August 24), was co-written with Nigerian singer-songwriter Adedamola Adefolahan, professionally known as Fireboy DML.

They’ve also shared a lyric video for the song, which you can watch below:

‘Temptation’ is set to appear on Savage’s forthcoming album ‘Celia’, which comes out on Friday August 28 via Motown/Island. The record also features previously released singles ‘Attention’, which came out in November last year, July’s ‘Dangerous Love’ and ‘Koroba’, which Savage shared earlier this month.

The record will also feature guest appearances from fellow Nigerian musicians Naira Marley and Davido, British rapper Stefflon Don and more.

Last year, Savage featured on the track ‘Keys To The Kingdom’ from Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, along with Nigerian singer Mr Eazi.

The musician and actress has been making music for over ten years, having appeared on the UK edition of The X Factor in 2006. She went on to sign a record deal with Mavin Records, through which she released her debut studio album ‘Once Upon A Time’ in 2013.

She followed it up with ‘R.E.D’ two years later, and released her most recent EP ‘Sugarcane’ in 2017. ‘Celia’ will be her first full-length album in five years.

It’s Smith’s second collaboration of late, having linked up with Burna Boy for ‘My Oasis’ last month.