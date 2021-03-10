Tkay Maidza, Aldous Harding and The Breeders share covers of 4AD artists for 40th anniversary compilation

London label 4AD marked its 40th anniversary last year, and to celebrate they’ve announced the career-spanning covers compilation, ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’.

The collection, named after a lyric from Cocteau Twins‘ ‘Cherry Coloured Funk’, sees 18 current 4AD artists cover songs from the label’s illustrious past. They’ve shared the first five songs now as an EP, which you can listen to below.

Tkay Maidza turns Pixies‘ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ into synth boom bap; US Girls’ tames The Birthday Party‘s ‘Junkyard’ with bongos and strings; Aldous Harding croons through Deerhunter‘s ‘Revival’; The Breeders remove the drums from ‘The Dirt Eaters’ by His Name is Alive; and Maria Somerville hollows out the guitars of Air Miami’s ‘Seabird’.

The full ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ compilation will be released digitally on April 2, with physical vinyl LPS and CDs on July 23 and a deluxe vinyl box following at a later date.

On the forthcoming compilation, Big Thief are also set to cover The Breeders’ ‘Off You’, Dry Cleaning will take on Grimes‘ ‘Oblivion’, SOHN are giving their spin on Tim Buckley‘s ‘Song to the Siren’, and many more. Helado Negro, Future Islands, Jenny Hval, Tune-Yards, Bradford Cox and others all feature on the compilation. A full tracklist is below.

All first year profits of ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ will go towards the Harmony Project – a Los Angeles-based after-school program that assists communities lacking equitable access to arts or music education.

The tracklist of ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ is:

1. Tkay Maidza – Where Is My Mind? (Pixies cover)

2. U.S. Girls – Junkyard (The Birthday Party cover)

3. Aldous Harding – Revival (Deerhunter cover)

4. The Breeders – The Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive cover)

5. Maria Somerville – Seabird (Air Miami cover)

6. Tune-Yards – Cannonball (The Breeders cover)

7. Spencer – Genesis (Grimes cover)

8. Helado Negro – Futurism (Deerhunter cover)

9. Efterklang – Postal (Piano Magic cover)

10. Bing & Ruth – Gigantic (Pixies cover)

11. Future Islands – The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox cover)

12. Jenny Hval – Sunbathing (Lush cover)

13. Dry Cleaning – Oblivion (Grimes cover)

14. Bradford Cox – Mountain Battles (The Breeders cover)

15. SOHN – Song To The Siren (This Mortal Coil / Tim Buckley cover)

16. Becky and the Birds – The Wolves (Act I and II) (Bon Iver cover)

17. Ex:Re – Misery Is a Butterfly (Blonde Redhead cover)

18. Big Thief – Off You (The Breeders cover)