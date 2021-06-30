Tkay Maidza announces first North American tour in four years

Tkay Maidza has announced a North American tour for September this year, her first trek across the country since 2017.

The Adelaide rapper, now based in Los Angeles, will support Emotional Oranges for 11 dates of their Sad Fruit tour from September to November.

Maidza will perform two headline shows in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, in addition to sampling the returning American festival circuit by joining the bill at Austin City Limits, Day N Vegas and All Things Go. A full list of the dates is below.

On her US tour, Maidza will be playing songs from her forthcoming EP ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’, following ‘Vol. 1’ in 2018 and ‘Vol. 2’ last year. The eight-track new record, set for a July 9 release, will feature singles ‘Syrup’, ‘Cashmere’ and Yung Baby Tate collaboration ‘Kim’.

“‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’ is the final chapter of the trilogy – I am so excited but it’s also bittersweet, this last chapter is about accepting what it is and stepping into that power and really letting go of anything that’s hindering my path,” Maidza commented in a statement.

“It feels like a life cycle and a lesson that’s come and gone quickly and I’m grateful for the people I’ve met on the way. I feel like I’ve really come to realise that I’ve always had what I needed, I just needed to see it clearly. And ‘Last Year Was Weird’ has helped me do that.”

Speaking to NME last month, Maidza reflected on finishing her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ project, three years after launching it with ‘Vol. 1’.

“I’ve dedicated every day of my waking life [to it] – and also I dream about this. I moodboarded what it was meant to feel like, sound like, look like – and to see it come to life and then come to an end is very bittersweet,” she explained.

“I am in a place where I was hoping it would take me – and I think that’s the scary thing. The last one is meant to be a goodbye.”

Tkay Maidza’s 2021 North American tour dates are:

* supporting Emotional Oranges

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 11 – Los Angeles, Moroccan Lounge

Thursday 16 – Brooklyn, Baby’s All Right

OCTOBER

Sunday 10 – Austin, Austin City Limits Festival

Friday 15 – Denver, Gothic Theatre *

Saturday 16 – Washington D.C., All Things Go Festival

Sunday 17 – Las Vegas, 24 Oxford *

Tuesday 19 – Phoenix, Crescent Ballroom *

Wednesday 20 – Santa Ana, Observatory Santa Ana *

Thursday 21 – Los Angeles, The Novo *

Saturday 23 – San Diego, Music Box *

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 2 – Sacramento, Ace of Spades *

Thursday 4 – Seattle, Showbox *

Saturday 6 – Portland, Hawthorne Theatre *

Sunday 7 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre 8 *

Tuesday 9 – San Francisco, Regency Ballroom *

Friday 12 – Las Vegas, Day N Vegas Festival