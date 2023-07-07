Tkay Maidza and Flume team up for new single, ‘Silent Assassin’

Tkay Maidza is back with her first lead single of the year, ‘Silent Assassin’, produced by fellow Australian Flume.

The track – which also marks the first time Tkay Maidza and Flume have collaborated – comes with an accompanying Milo Lee-directed music video that sees Maidza riding in a blacked out in the desert.

Tkay Maidza said of the single via a press statement: “I like to move in silence, but this song is a reminder that people shouldn’t count me out or underestimate my abilities; they should be afraid when I’m quiet as I come back more evolved.”

Watch the music video for Tkay Maidza and Flume’s ‘Silent Assassin’ below.

She said of collaborating with Flume: “I’ve always wanted to work with Flume and was immediately ecstatic when he played the instrumental for this; I wanted to channel Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot.”

‘Silent Assassin’ comes Tkay Maidza featured on the Snakehips track ‘Show Me The Money’ in March. Prior to that single, Maidza last released the festive cut ‘Nights In December’ in November.

In October last year, Tkay Maidza shared a new remix of her track ‘High Beams’, enlisting JPEGMAFIA for a guest verse on it. It marked the third time that the two acts have collaborated together.

Tkay Maidza’s last major project came in the form of the 2021 EP ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’. That EP scored a four-star review from NME‘s Max Pilley, who wrote: “Maidza’s character screams out of the speakers, an irrepressible, idiosyncratic presence that is hers and hers alone. Each of these eight tracks is its own self-contained pocket of frantic energy, finely crafted and targeted at the stars. It is, in other words, elite pop music, and the sooner the world realises that, the better.”