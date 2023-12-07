Tkay Maidza announces North American tour in 2024

Tkay Maidza has announced a tour of North America in early 2024 – see the full list of dates below.

The Zimbabwean-Australian singer took to X early this morning (December 7) to announce the upcoming dates. Her American tour will see her perform in 19 venues between early February and March, beginning in Seattle, Washington on February 8, continuing through cities including Vancouver, New York and Austin, before concluding in Los Angeles, California on March 8. A full list of her ‘Sweet Justice’ North American tour dates can be seen below.

SURPRISE! i’m going on a north american tour next year 🫦❤️

tickets are available for pre-sale NOW! Tickets officially go on sale this friday (12/8) at 10AM PST 🕸️✨ more info here on https://t.co/amnGdQhVKL pic.twitter.com/Kyvj2VI7Pu — yung gra$$hopper 🦗❤️‍🔥 (@TKAYMAIDZA) December 6, 2023

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase now through Maidza’s official website, while general sales commence on Friday, December 8 at 10AM pacific standard time (PST).

In addition to her tour announcement, Maidza has also released a new music video for ‘Won One’, a highlight from her sophomore album, ‘Sweet Justice’, which she released in early November. Directed by Munachi, the clip depicts Maidza performing the track against rain- and fire-themed backdrops.

Watch Tkay Maidza’s video for ‘Won One’ below:

‘Sweet Justice’ is the follow-up to Maidza’s ‘Last Year Was Weird’ trilogy of EPs, the last of which was released in July 2021. Later that year, she was nominated for two categories in the BandLab NME Awards 2022, namely, Best Australian Song for her collaboration with Baby Tate, ‘Kim’, and Best Australian Solo Act. At the ceremony, she took home the award for Best Australian Solo Act.

Since then, she has been releasing one-off singles and collaborations, including a remix of ‘Last Year Was Weird’ cut ‘High Beams’ which served as her third collaboration with JPEGMAFIA, and her festive track ‘Nights In December’. In July this year, she released her first collaboration with Australian electronic producer Flume, ‘Silent Assassin’.

Advertisement

‘Sweet Justice’ received a four-star rating from NME, with Kayleigh Watson praising Maidza’s eclectic range of styles, writing: “While not teasing her next chapter, in her quest for more, Maidza has crafted a collection of perfectly constructed songs that encapsulate her karmic truth: that living well is the best revenge.”

Tkay Maidza’s 2024 North American tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

08 – Seattle, Washington – Neumos

09 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Biltmore Cabaret

15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – 7th St Entry

16 – Chicago Illinois – Lincoln Hall

18 – Ann Arbor, Michigan – Blind Pig

20 – Toronto, Ontario – The Axis Club

21 – Montreal, Quebec – Le Belmont

23 – Allston, Massachusetts – Brighton Music Hall

24 – New York, New York – Racket

29 – Atlanta, Georgia – Hell at The Masquerade

MARCH

02 – Austin, Texas – Antone’s

03 – Dallas, Texas – House of Blues Dallas

07 – Oakland, California – The New Parish

08 – Los Angeles, California – El Rey Theatre