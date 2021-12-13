TLC announce further UK tour dates for summer 2022

TLC have announced a new pair of UK tour dates for summer 2022.

The long-running pop group, made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, were already set to perform in London on June 28 next year after their O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire gig was rescheduled.

TLC will now perform in Birmingham and Manchester in June 2022, with dates scheduled for Birmingham’s O2 Academy on June 14 and at Manchester’s Albert Hall on June 15.

You can see TLC’s upcoming UK headline tour dates below.

June 2022

14 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

15 – Albert Hall, Manchester

28 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Tickets for TLC’s two new UK tour dates will go on sale on Friday (December 17) at 9am from here.

As well as festival dates in July at Love Supreme Jazz Festival and Lytham Festival, TLC will also perform at the inaugural Kite Festival in Oxford ahead of their headline UK tour dates in June 2022. The likes of Grace Jones, Mavis Staples and Tom Misch will also play at the event.

“Ideas and music have always co-existed; they are linked in our history, but, for the most part, there has been a clear dividing line between ideas/literary festivals and music festival,” Kite’s festival director Ciro Romano said in a statement last month.

“So, we are thrilled to have developed a new greenfield festival that puts music and ideas on an equal footing.”

TLC’s last album release, the self-titled ‘TLC’, came out in June 2017.