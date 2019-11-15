TLC announce return to London in celebration of 25 years of ‘CrazySexyCool’

The iconic band will return to London in 2020

Today, on the 25 anniversary of the release of ‘CrazySexyCool,’ TLC have announced that they will be returning to London in 2020.

TLC will play at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on June 29, 202o in what is being billed as “an incredible, non-stop party with hit after hit all night long.” Tickets for the gig will go on sale at 10am on November 20 and you can buy them here.

The performance is also said to celebrate the twenty-year milestone of TLC’s debut ‘FanMail’ headline tour.

TLC, who are made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, have sold over 70 million records in their career and had huge hits with songs such as ‘Waterfalls’, ‘Creep’, ‘No Scrubs’ and ‘Unpretty’.

Their third member, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, passed away in a car crash in 2002, shortly after TLC had finished recording their fourth album.

In 2017, the group returned with their first album in fifteen years. Reviewing the album, NME said: “This album also feels more purposeful than the average reunion effort because it was crowdfunded by fans…The Earth, Wind & Fire-sampling ‘It’s Sunny’ is too cheesy, and ‘Aye Muthaf***a’ slips in some Rihanna-style dancehall beats, but elsewhere ‘TLC’ offers a familiar mix of breezy R&B tunes and folky self-acceptance jams. “Either you’re too young to matter or you’re way too old / Public opinion is so hot and cold,” they sing poignantly on standout ‘Haters’.

“When TLC sing, “Thank you for being by my side / Hope you all enjoy the ride,” on ‘Joy Ride’, a song aimed at fans, it’s hard not to feel a little emotional.”

Back in April, Weezer covered TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ with the R&B group’s own Chilli during their Coachella 2019 set.

The Rivers Cuomo-led band performed on the Main Stage just before Tame Impala headlined the second day of the festival.

During their set, Weezer revisited two songs they covered on their recent ‘Teal Album’. First, they were joined by Tears For Fears to run through a version of their 1985 single ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’, before moving onto the TLC track a few songs later.

As the song started, Cuomo told the audience to “give it up”, before going on to swap vocals with Chilli on a rocky version of the hit track.