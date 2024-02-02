TNX’s Junhyeok returns from hiatus, group to release new music

P Nation has officially announced the return of TNX member Junhyeok from a prolonged hiatus as well as plans for the group to release new music.

The Korean music label, founded and headed by ‘Gangnam Style’ singer Psy, announced in a statement yesterday (February 1) that Junhyeok has “decided to officially resume activities”, per Soompi. He will make his return today (February 2) with the release of TNX’s new variety show, THE NEW Things.

Alongside the news of Junhyeok’s long-awaited return, P Nation also revealed that the group are currently preparing to “release a digital single towards the end of March, along with a mini-album in May”. It added that it is doing “utmost to ensure that our artist can smoothly carry out activities”.

More specifics about TNX’s new music have not be disclosed by P Nation as of writing, however more information about both the single and mini-album is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Junhyeok had been absent from the group’s scheduled activities since January 2023, when P Nation first announced his absence from the group’s February mini-album ‘Love Never Dies’ due to “anxiety and poor physical condition”, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Although Junhyeok was later scheduled to return to the group for their June 2023 mini-album ‘Boyhood’ after participating in its recording and production, the company would later announce his forthcoming absence from promotional activities and public appearances.

In other K-pop news, K-pop boyband CRAVITY are set to release their seventh mini-album, titled ‘Evershine’, late next month. Meanwhile, TWICE have released their brand-new English single, ‘I Got You’.