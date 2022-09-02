TO1’s Chan to sit out of KCON US Tour 2022 in New York due to health concerns

WAKEONE has announced that TO1 member Chan will be absent from the upcoming New York stop of the KCON US Tour 2022 amid health concerns.

The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official Twitter page yesterday earlier today at New York local time (September 1) to announce that member Chan will not join the rest of his bandmates in the group’s performances at the upcoming New York stop of the KCON US Tour.

“Chan wasn’t feeling well during a rehearsal for the KCON 2022 US Tour New York, and he is currently taking a rest,” read the company’s English statement. “Although the artist has a strong will to participate in the performance, we have decided [for] Chan not to attend the New York performance to prioritise the artist’s health and condition.”

“We apologise to the fans for causing concern with the sudden news, and we promise to do our best for Chan’s recovery,” WAKEONE concluded.

The New York iteration of the ongoing KCON US Tour, which is scheduled for tonight at local time, is the final stop of the tour, after a slew of performances across the US in the past month, in cities such as San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta and more.

Aside from TO1, other acts who are part of the KCON tour include girl groups STAYC and LIGHTSUM, as well as boyband CRAVITY. It marks the K-pop festival’s first spin-off tour of the North American country, headlined by groups they described as “next generation” acts.

