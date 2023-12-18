K-pop boyband TO1 will disband at the end of the month

K-pop boyband TO1 – formerly known as TOO – will disband at the end of December, their agency has announced.

Today (December 18), K-pop agency WAKEONE announced that it and the members of K-pop boyband TO1 have “reached a mutual agreement” to terminate the group’s exclusive contracts at the end of December 2023.

In a statement, WAKEONE said that the decision came after “a long, in-depth discussion and consideration”, adding that “our company and TO1 members Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Daigo, and Yeojeong reached a mutual agreement to terminate our exclusive contract”, per Soompi.

“Please continue to watch and support the members as they embark on new paths outside TO1. Our company will also support the future endeavors of the members,” it said. TO1 first debuted as a 10-member act under the name TOO in 2020 after it was formed through the Mnet idol survival show To be World Klass.

The group rebranded as TO1 the following year, and later went through several line-up changes, with original members Chihoon, Minsu, Jerome and Woonggi leaving the group in 2022.

WAKEONE then announced the addition of members Daigo, Renta and Yeojeong. They went on to release their mini-albums ‘Why Not??’ and ‘UP2U’ as a nine-member group. In September 2023, Renta announced that he would be leaving TO1.

WAKEONE is currently home to artists like ZEROBASEONE, Kep1er, Jo Yu-ri and more.

