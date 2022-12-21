Todrick Hall shares story about Taylor Swift’s gesture to fan with cancer

Todrick Hall has shared a story about Taylor Swift, revealing how she showed kindness to a fan who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Sharing a video on his Instagram on Monday (December 19), Hall began the clip by saying “I have a little story time that I’d like to share with you,” before discussing his friendship with Swift.

“I don’t feel like these stories get shared enough,” Hall said. “Seeing as it’s the holidays, I thought this story might warm your heart.”

Advertisement

He then explained that he received a message earlier in the month from his friend Holly, who mentioned that her close friend Estelle, a “gigantic Taylor Swift fan”, had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Holly told Hall that it was Estelle’s dream to receive a personalised message from the singer and that she had previously thrown a Swift-themed bridal shower.

“When I saw the footage of this incredible bridal shower, I was like, ‘OK, Taylor has to see this,’” Hall continued. “So I sent the videos, the footage and the message to Taylor and [she] responded so sweetly and said, ‘I would love to send her something. What is her address?’”

According to Hall, Swift then sent Estelle a box full of merchandise and other goodies. “I know that she has a smile from ear to ear,” Hall said. “She’s been DM’ing me all day.”

He continued: “I just wanted you to know there are so many stories like this that that I could tell, but this story in particular warmed my heart. I hope it touched your heart, I hope it put a smile on your face.”

In other Taylor Swift news, Ticketmaster has 170,000 tickets still to sell for Swift’s upcoming ‘The Eras Tour‘ after the general sale was cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demand”.

Advertisement

According to Billboard, Ticketmaster will be distributing the remaining tickets over the next four weeks via Ticketstoday, which was originally created in the early 2000s for members of the Dave Matthews Band fan club to purchase tickets. It was acquired by Live Nation in 2008 and now “operates the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Request platform”.

The first round of sales for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ saw thousands of fans reporting lengthy wait times, website outages, and hyper-inflated prices on resale sites (including Ticketmaster’s own). The ticketing company later admitted it buckled under the “historically unprecedented demand” they faced from Swift’s fans before cancelling the general sale.

In a statement of her own, Swift refused to “make excuses” for Ticketmaster, claiming that she and her team “asked them, multiple times, if they could hand this kind of demand” and were “assured they could”.