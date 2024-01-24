Tokyo Police Club announce split and final show: “It’s time for us to say goodbye”

Tokyo Police Club have announced that they are to break up this year, announcing details of a final hometown farewell gig.

The four-piece – David Monks, Graham Wright, Josh Hook and Greg Alsop – formed in Toronto in 2005, releasing debut EP ‘A Lesson In Crime’ the next year.

Full-length albums ‘Elephant Shell’ (2008), ‘Champ’ (2010), ‘Forcefield’ (2014) and ‘TPC’ (2018) followed.

“It’s time for us to say goodbye!” the band told fans. “This band has meant so much to us for so many years, but all magical things must come to an end. Tokyo Police Club will always stand for the connection we have shared ever since we were teenagers, and it’s brought so many amazing people and moments into our lives.”

The band continued, saying that they “have a few more things up our sleeve before we go,” and adding: “Thank you from the bottom of our collective heart for the unbelievable support and inspiration over the years — you will always be a part of the TPC family. See you in the funny pages!”

They will play a final live show at the History venue in Toronto on November 29. Buy tickets here from Friday, January 26.

In a review of 2014’s ‘Forcefield’ album, NME said: “After the initial hype-whirl labelled them the “Canadian Strokes”, it’s admirable that Ontario’s Tokyo Police Club have survived long enough to release their fourth album.

“The trouble is they still sound too much like, well, like the Canadian Strokes, although nowhere near as good as that moniker suggests. They’re still likeable, with chirpy vocalist/bassist David Monks sounding like he’s singing through a grin the size of a melon slice (hardly something you could say about Julian Casablancas).”