Tom DeLonge on the chances of Blink-182 making a Taylor Swift-style concert movie

Tom DeLonge has spoken about the possibility of Blink-182 making a Taylor Swift-style concert movie – see what he had to say below.

Speaking to Cinema Blend for an interview, DeLonge was asked about a Blink-182 movie similar to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. DeLonge revealed that “some version” of a similar film has already been pitched to the band: “It always comes across the desk every few months. Some version. We’ve talked about doing something on this next tour that we just launched, like, today.”

He went on to explain: “We’ve definitely talked about versions. You know, Taylor is a phenomenon. She can demand ticket sales. You and I both know how hard it is to get people to want to go to a movie theater. I don’t know if people would come to see Blink in a movie theater for the music, but they might come for the dick jokes. So maybe we focus on that?”

Taylor Swift’s concert film – which released in cinemas in October – has already broken records for the highest-grossing concert film or documentary of all time, earning $123.5 million globally in its opening weekend.

Blink-182 most recently released the album, ‘One More Time…’ in October. In a three-star review of ‘One More Time…’, NME’s Emma Wilkes wrote: “They aren’t all that far away from who they’ve always been – three friends wanting to make some noise and have a riot of a time doing it.

“Although they’re not exactly revolutionising pop punk, this was likely never the goal. Chances are, the fans just want the old Blink back anyway, and in 2023, they’re just as fun as ever.”

Emma Wilkes also reviewed Blink-182’s recent London concert for NME, giving it a four-star rating. “This is a tight, endlessly fun comeback offering a well-needed moment of respite in a rather gloomy climate,” Wilkes wrote.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 recently announced a North American headline tour for 2024. The band embarked on a run of comeback shows in the US, Canada, Europe and the UK this year and are set to play some rescheduled gigs in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin next summer.