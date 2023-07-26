Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge: “I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made”

Tom DeLonge has teased the upcoming album from Blink-182 – telling fans that it is set to be their “best album” yet.

The comments on the forthcoming LP were teased by the musician in a new interview, promoting his latest collaboration with Fender and announcing his new limited-edition Stratocaster guitar.

During the discussion, he shed light on the status of new music from the pop-punk veterans, and explained that the band are writing what they consider to be their strongest songs to date.

Advertisement

“I still think we’re writing our best songs. I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made,” he began, going on to reflect on their recent US live shows.

“The production that we brought on this tour is finally the first perfect, cohesive branding and symbol of everything that the band is about. It’s got the nostalgia in there and the history in there, but it’s also got the fun and reverence and childhood charm. And it’s got the rebellion, but it’s got the technology too,” he continued.

“So it’s this really cool rebirth of everything – or the best of everything that we’ve done, but done the way people always wished we would have done it! [They’re] like, ‘Right, you guys aren’t half bad now!’ You know? ‘Thank you!’”

Although the guitarist didn’t provide any further information on the upcoming Blink album, he did, however, explain how the design of his new signature axe is in keeping with his current songwriting style.

“I try to write music that is accessible and easy to play and enjoy, so that people can come along for the ride,” he explained in the video, sharing his inspiration behind the design.

Advertisement

“This simplicity really inspired this new signature Stratocaster. It just has one knob and one pickup, which just makes it easy to turn it up, play and sound great, especially important when you’re in front of a crowd and already have plenty to think about.

“On top of that, the bright colours give it a timeless, California feel that stands out on any stage. Together with Fender, a brand that is deeply rooted in my musical identity, we’ve created something that really stands the test of time – like I strive to do with my music.”

The Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster is available now on Fender for £1,299 and comes with the choice of four colourways. Find out more here.

This isn’t the first time that the members have teased their upcoming album in 2023. Earlier this year, drummer Travis Barker told fans the project be finished before they head out on tour next year and, in January, DeLonge took to Instagram to write that the upcoming LP is “the best album we’ve ever made.”

“Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the cartoon rabbit from the poster of the band’s 1999 ‘Loserkids’ tour. “As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”

Additionally, the band have so far released one single – ‘Edging’ – while DeLonge also promised that the record contains some of their “most progressive” music so far.

The forthcoming LP will be the first full-length release from the classic line-up – DeLonge, Barker and Mark Hoppus – since their reunion last year.

Having wrapped up the North American leg of the tour earlier this month, Blink-182 are set to kick off their UK run of live shows later this year. This will start in Glasgow, with two back-to-back performances at the OVO Hydro arena on September 1 and 2, before making stops in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Find a full list of upcoming tour dates below, and find remaining tickets here.

Blink-182’s UK and Ireland tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

1 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

2 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

4 – Belfast, SSE Arena

5 – Dublin, 3Arena

OCTOBER

11 – London, The O2

12 – London, The O2

14 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – Manchester, AO Arena